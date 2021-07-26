Miriam Marlier, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, as well as Kai-Wei Chang and Cho-Jui Hsieh, assistant professors of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have each received $60,000 awards from Google’s new research scholar program.

The program was created to support early-career faculty working on cutting-edge research across many areas of study including machine learning, human-computer interaction, earth science and health.

Marlier, recognized for her team’s project, “Mapping California’s Compound Climate Hazards in Google Earth Engine,” will continue to focus on the intersection of environmental change and public health and on improving responses to natural disasters.

Chang, whose research is at the nexus of natural language processing and machine learning, will explore certified robustness against language differences in cross-lingual transfer.

Hsieh, whose focus is on developing new algorithms for large-scale machine-learning problems, will continue his proposed research on scalability and tunability for neural network optimizers.