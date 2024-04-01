Three UCLA physicians have been elected to the Association of American Physicians for 2024, bringing the number of members from UCLA and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA to 49. They are Dr. Lillian Gelberg, Dr. Roger Lo and Dr. Jeffrey Saver.

Lillian Gelberg, professor of family medicine at the medical school and the Fielding School of Public Health, is focused on community-based research aimed at improving healthy lifestyles. Her work with low-income patients and homeless populations, including Veterans and their families, is part of a national effort to integrate preventative medicine into primary care. Gelberg is also a member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Roger Lo, professor of medicine, dermatology and molecular & medical pharmacology at the medical school, investigates new ways to defeat malignant melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer that often becomes resistant to current cancer treatments. Discoveries from his lab include fundamental insights into cancer development and progression, paving the way for the development of more effective patient-tailored therapies. Lo is also a member of the Jonsson Cancer Center.

Jeffrey Saver, who holds the Carol and James Collins Chair in the department of neurology, has advanced the use of clot-retrieval devices in tandum with medical interventions to reduce mortality and disability from stroke. Saver’s work has shown the importance of probing the intersection of medical practice and emerging technology. Saver is also the director of the UCLA Health Comprehensive Stroke and Vascular Neurology Program.

The Association of American Physicians is an honorary society founded in 1885 for “the advancement of scientific and practical medicine.” Election to the organization is extended to physicians with outstanding credentials in basic or translational biomedical research. The APP has about 1,900 active members and 755 emeritus and honorary members. Members have included Nobel laureates and members of the National Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Medicine.

