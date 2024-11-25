The Hammer Museum at UCLA presents “Breath(e): Toward Climate and Social Justice” as part of Getty’s “PST ART: Art and Science Collide” initiative. Organized by guest co-curators Glenn Kaino and Mika Yoshitake, the exhibition considers environmental art practices that address the climate crisis and anthropogenic disasters — and their intersection with equity and social justice issues. Works from more than 20 artists, including Mel Chin, Ron Finley, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Garnett Puett and Lan Tuazon, were commissioned for and are featured in “Breath(e).”

The Hammer is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.