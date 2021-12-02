Hey Bruins, you’ve still got time to see the Hammer Museum’s “No Humans Involved,” a group exhibition of works by seven artists and collectives — Eddie Aparicio, Tau Lewis, Las Nietas de Nonó, Sondra Perry, SANGREE, WangShui and Wilmer Wilson IV — whose work interrogates and disrupts Western modes of humanism.

Taking its title from a letter written by the cultural theorist Sylvia Wynter in the aftermath of the 1992 Los Angeles uprising, “No Humans Involved: An Open Letter to My Colleagues,” the exhibition expands on Wynter’s ideas by highlighting practices that center non-Western knowledge and spiritual practices, challenge the limits of corporeal identity, and consider the nonhuman or antihuman as a point of departure.

Organized by Erin Christovale, associate curator, with Vanessa Arizmendi, curatorial assistant, “No Humans Involved” features sculptures, performances, installations, and multimedia works — most newly created for this exhibition.

If you’re planning to go to the Hammer please review the guidelines for how the museum is taking steps to keep visitors as safe as possible, including requiring proof of COVID-19 full vaccination and valid photo ID upon entry, and for hours. Reminder, the Hammer is always free.