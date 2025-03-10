Stop by the Hammer Museum at UCLA to check out “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal,” an exhibition inspired by the life and legacy of the late jazz musician, mother and devotional leader. In her 1977 book “Monument Eternal,” Coltrane discussed her newfound spiritual beliefs, the loss of her husband — legendary saxophonist John Coltrane — and her path to healing and self-discovery. The exhibition features works by contemporary American artists paired with ephemera from Alice Coltrane’s personal archive.

Read more at the Hammer Museum website.

The Hammer is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free.