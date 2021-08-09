Tiffany Brannon, assistant professor of social psychology in the UCLA College, has received a 2021 early career psychologists achievement award from the American Psychological Association. She was selected for her outstanding achievements, demonstration of leadership and the societal impact of her work.

Brannon’s research examines socio-cultural identities in negatively stereotyped groups such as African Americans and Latino Americans, investigating the potential for these identities to serve as a psychological resource. Her work demonstrates that these identities, when affirmed within mainstream educational settings, can increase academic motivation and performance in members of negatively stereotyped groups, and can improve the intergroup attitudes of majority group members.

The award is given by the association's committee on early career psychologists, which was established in 2005 to represent the interests and concerns of psychologists in the first 10 years of their careers. The committee supports the needs of psychologists through advocacy and facilitating the development of resources.