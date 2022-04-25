Tim Austin, a professor of mathematics at the UCLA College, was awarded the Ostrowski Prize for 2021 for his contributions in a variety of mathematical fields, including probability theory, ergodic theory and dynamics, combinatorics, operator algebras, group cohomology and metric geometry.

Austin is being honored for his recent solution of the weak Pinsker conjecture in ergodic theory. Austin’s solution is considered a remarkable achievement in both dynamics — a field of mathematics dedicated to studying systems usually governed by differential equations — and in the methodology he used to solve the problem.

The Ostrowski Prize is awarded annually to individuals for outstanding mathematical achievements. Austin, who has been a professor at UCLA since 2017, will receive 100,000 Swiss francs.

Read the full news release on the physical sciences website.