Tommaso Treu, professor of physics and astronomy in the UCLA College, has been chosen by the American Astronomical Society as one of 23 new fellows for 2022. Treu was recognized for his discoveries on the nature of dark matter and the expansion history of the universe through innovative strong gravitational lensing observations and analysis methods.

The American Astronomical Society, a major international organization of professional astronomers, astronomy educators and amateur astronomers, recognizes fellows for their original research and publications, innovative contributions to astronomical techniques or instrumentation, significant contributions to education and public outreach, and noteworthy service to astronomy and to the society itself.