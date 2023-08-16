Tony Lucas has been appointed executive director of UCLA Events & Transportation, which provides sustainable transportation programs, parking services and event planning, effective July 17.

In this role, Lucas will direct development of transportation solutions such as enhanced bicycle amenities and sustainable commuting programs, which will help UCLA and the University of California reach their climate action goal to reduce greenhouse emissions from mobile sources. He will also lead the events office, which coordinates TV and film shoots, corporate meetings, commencement ceremonies and other campus affairs.

Lucas comes from Cal State Sacramento, where he oversaw parking and transportation, resource management and sustainability initiatives as associate vice president of business and administrative services.

