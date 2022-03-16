Troy Carter, physics professor and director of the Plasma Science and Technology Institute at UCLA, will participate in a White House summit on the commercialization of fusion energy on March 17. The summit brings together fusion energy leaders to discuss an updated fusion strategy for the United States.

Fusion, which is the same reaction that powers the sun, has the potential to help the United States achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, increase energy security and enhance U.S. technology, the White House said in its announcement of the summit.

The summit follows recent fusion energy strategic planning exercises and a report Carter led for the U.S. Department of Energy. The report recommends establishing the scientific and technical basis for a fusion pilot plant by the 2040s and focusing on research to further understanding of plasma physics and turn advances into applications that benefit society.

Summit participants will include U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, as well as two UCLA alumni — Anne White, head of nuclear science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Kathy McCarthy, associate laboratory director for fusion and fission energy and science at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Part of the event will be livestreamed here from 7 to 10 a.m. PT.