The American Council of Learned Societies has selected two humanities faculty members, Javier Patiño Loira and David Kim, for its 2020 fellowship program.

Made possible by the endowment of various individuals and institutions, including the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the program awards fellowships to scholars in the humanities and social sciences. Fellows receive funding to complete their research over the course of six to 12 continuous months.

Loira is an assistant professor of Spanish and Portuguese. His abstract, titled “Sharp Minds: Metaphor and the Cult of Ingenuity in an Age of Science (1639-1654),” presents his proposal to further examine the role of “conceits” in present-day discussions about geometry, optics and medicine. Loira’s work will explore how these concepts influenced and shaped the writing of Italian and Spanish theorists.

Kim is an associate professor of Germanic languages. His abstract, titled “Beastly Citizens: An Occluded History of Rightlessness in Modernity,” details his proposal to investigate the origins of the beast, an apolitical being, and the citizen, the highest form of political agency. Kim’s work will examine the presence of these beastly citizens in art, literature and film where they serve to highlight struggles incited by colonial oppression, displacement following extreme events or financial crises.