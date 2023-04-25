Tyrone Howard, professor of education and the Pritzker Family Professor of Education in the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies, has been named president of the American Education Research Association for 2023­­–24.

In this position, Howard will help lead the largest interdisciplinary research organization devoted to the scientific study of education and learning in the U.S. The American Education Research Association comprises more than 25,000 national and international members who are working to advance knowledge about education, encourage scholarly inquiry and promote using research to improve education and serve the public good.

Howard’s research, which focuses on equity, includes issues tied to race, culture, access and educational opportunities for minoritized student populations. It has helped bring attention to the challenges Black and Brown students face as well as the strengths they bring, in their pursuit of education and learning. Howard is also co-faculty director of the UCLA Center for Transformation of Schools, director of the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children & Families, and founder and director of the UCLA Black Male Institute.