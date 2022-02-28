Tyrone Howard, director of the UCLA Black Male Institute and holder of the Pritzker Family Endowed Chair in Education to Strengthen Families, has been voted president-elect of the American Educational Research Association.

A scholar of urban education and equity, Howard’s research focuses on the sociology of schools, teacher education, the education of Black boys, urban education and educational equity.

“The opportunity to be in leadership of the world’s largest educational research organization offers the chance to further our commitment to using science, data, truth, and evidence in tackling some of our most vexing issues in the K-12 and higher education systems,” Howard said. “This is a time for educational practitioners, researchers, and policy makers to care, think, and act collaboratively and creatively to build knowledge, hope, and possibility.”

Howard joins the American Educational Research Association’s council in 2022–2023 as president-elect, with his presidency beginning at the conclusion of the association’s 2023 annual meeting.

UCLA’s Daniel Solórzano, a professor of education, will also represent UCLA on the AERA council with a three-year term as a member-at-large, beginning in 2022-23.

The American Educational Research Association is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good.

