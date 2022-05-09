Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies, has received the 2022 Social Justice in Education Award from the American Education Research Association.

The American Education Research Association honors individuals making important contributions to educational research. Howard presented the opening plenary session for this year’s annual American Education Research Association conference in April.

Howard, whose research examines the intersection of race, equity, culture and learning, is the director of both the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools and the UCLA Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families. He also founded and is the director for the Black Male Institute at UCLA.

Read the full news story on the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies website.