University of California President Michael Drake will participate in his final UC systemwide town hall on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to noon.

The virtual event, hosted by Jen Bowser, chair of the Council of UC Staff Assemblies, with past council chair Dennis McIver, will give all UC staff an opportunity to hear from Drake before he steps down from his role at the end of the 2024–25 academic year.

Register here to receive Zoom information.