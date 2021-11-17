“Knowledge for Justice: An Ethnic Studies Reader,” a joint publication from the four ethnic studies research centers that make up the UCLA Institute of American Cultures, has received an “Outstanding Book Award” from the Association for Ethnic Studies.

The association includes scholars and teachers from all educational levels, students, libraries, civic and governmental organizations, and all persons interested in ethnicity, ethnic groups, intergroup relations, and the cultural life of ethnic minorities.

In the statement honoring “Knowledge for Justice,” the association said the book “represents the best combination of intellectual work and meaningful engagement with the themes, issues, and questions central to Ethnic Studies today.”

Earlier this year, “Knowledge for Justice” also received the Bronze Medal in the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Contributors to the book included David Yoo, professor of Asian American Studies and history, and vice provost, Institute of American Cultures; Pamela Grieman, assistant director of the American Indian Studies Center; Charlene Villaseñor Black, professor of art history and Chicana and Chicano and Central American studies; Danielle DuPuy, director of research and programs at the Bunche Center for African American Studies and Arnold Ling-Chuang Pan, associate editor of the “Amerasia Journal” published by UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center.

The book was created in 2019 as part of a commemoration of 50th anniversary of UCLA’s four ethnic studies centers: the American Indian Studies Center, the Asian American Studies Center, the Chicano Studies Research Center and the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies.

Each center contributed to five topics — legacies at fifty; formations and ways of being; gender and sexuality; arts and cultural production; and social movements, justice and politics. The reader is intended for college-level educators and students.