The exhibition catalog “La Raza,” published by UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center Press, has been awarded a gold medal in the U.S. History category from the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

The catalog accompanied the exhibition “La Raza” at the Autry Museum of the American West, which showcased photographs from “La Raza” newspaper and magazine, which published in Los Angeles from 1967 to 1977. The exhibition ran from September 2017 to February 2019 and was presented by the Autry in collaboration with the CSRC. Part of the Getty arts initiative Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, the exhibition attracted more than 150,000 visitors.

Drawing from more than 25,000 images in the La Raza photograph collection, which is housed at the Chicano Studies Research Center, the catalog includes corresponding essays which offer both scholarly assessments and personal perspectives of the La Raza photographers, calling attention to their contributions to community activism, social justice movements, photojournalism and art history.

Contributors to the catalog include several Bruins, like catalog editor Colin Gunckel and essayist Ernesto Chavez, who are both alumni. UCLA Chicana and Chicano studies faculty member Maylei Blackwell was also among the catalog essayists, and Moctesuma Esparza and Devra Weber, as well as exhibition co-curator Luis C. Garza, who pursued an M.F.A. in the UCLA film department, are among the La Raza photographers whose works are included in the archival collection at UCLA.

The Independent Publisher Book Awards, or IPPYs, are major book awards for independent publishers, including university presses and museums. CSRC Press previously won a Gold Medal in regional book categories for its exhibition catalogs “L.A. Xicano” and “Laura Aguilar: Show and Tell,” but this is the first time a CSRC Press publication has received recognition in a national category.