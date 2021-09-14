UCLA has been selected as one of eight members of the I-Corps Hub that will scale the National Science Foundation’s National Innovation Network to advance commercialization of technological breakthroughs and facilitate startups. Each hub will receive $15 million from NSF in total, of which UCLA will receive $500,000 annually.

The NSF established the I-Corps program in 2011 as part of its National Innovation Network to advance academic research and discoveries developed at the universities from the laboratories to the marketplace. UCLA, the University of Southern California and California Institute of Technology have been the founding members of the I-Corps program’s Innovation Node – Los Angeles since 2014.

Each I-Corps Hub will receive $3 million per year for five years. The West region is led by the USC Viterbi School of Engineering in partnership with the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and the University of Colorado Boulder. Other participating engineers and scientists hail from UC Riverside; Caltech; the Colorado School of Mines; the University of New Mexico; and the University of Utah.

UCLA has been conducting regional cohorts at partner schools since 2016 to identify and vet qualified teams for national cohorts, providing guidance and training to some campuses in the University of California and California State University systems.