In recognition of more than two decades of work advancing data equity, the American Association of Public Opinion Research honored the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research’s California Health Interview Survey with its Inclusive Voices Award.

The California Health Interview Survey, which was first administered in 2001, is the largest population-representative state health survey in the United States. The survey has been a centerpiece project that fuels the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research’s efforts to make an impact on California’s policy landscape.

The American Association of Public Opinion Research is a national association of public opinion and survey research professionals. The Inclusive Voices Award recognizes the important data sets, research and survey methods that have improved the ability to study complex social phenomena related to understudied populations.

