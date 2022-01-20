UCLA computer science professors George Varghese and Lixia Zhang have been inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. In all, 21 individuals from 11 countries joined the newest cohort in December.

The honor, which is bestowed by the Internet Society, “recognizes individuals worldwide who have played an extraordinary role in the conceptualization, building, and development of the global Internet and recognizes those who have made crucial, behind-the-scenes contributions,” according to the society’s website.

George Varghese, chancellor’s professor of computer science, was recognized for his work with algorithms that increase internet speed and improve usability. He was also cited for authoring the textbook “Network Algorithmics: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Designing Fast Networked Devices” which has had a wide influence on thinking about how hardware, operating systems and algorithms all work in concert to address data movement across the internet.

Lixia Zhang, UCLA’s Jonathan B. Postel Professor of Computer Systems, was recognized for her design of the Resource Reservation Protocol (RSVP), which has anchored internet traffic engineering by most major network operators and "has helped enable the effective management and growth of the Internet’s backbone networks for over two decades,” according to the society’s website. Zhang has also been an early proponent of named data networking, which retools the internet’s architecture to emphasize data and applications rather than IP addresses.

The two newest members join several others with UCLA connections in the hall of fame, including faculty members Leonard Kleinrock, distinguished professor of computer science; Van Jacobson, adjunct professor of computer science; and alumni Paul Baran (posthumously), Kilnam Chon, Vint Cerf, Steve Crocker, Susan Estrada, Dan Lynch, and Jon Postel (posthumously).