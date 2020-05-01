Amit Sahai, Symantec Chair Professor of Computer Science in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received a Test-of-Time Award from the International Association for Cryptologic Research, along with longtime collaborator Brent Waters of NTT Research.

Test-of-Time Awards are presented annually to selective authors of papers that were delivered 15 years prior and that have had a lasting influence on the field. Sahai and Waters presented their paper “Fuzzy Identity-Based Encryption,” at the 2005 Eurocrypt conference. The paper introduced attribute-based encryption, in which policy rather than individuals determines who can encrypt.

Sahai recently received a $1.5 million grant from NTT Research to support his work on the leading edge of cryptography, the field of secure communications. A Fellow of the ACM and of the IACR, he has published more than 100 original technical research papers. Sahai is the recipient of numerous honors, including a Okawa Research Grant Award, a Xerox Foundation Faculty Award and a Google Faculty Research Award in 2010