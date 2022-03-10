Twlelve education scholars at UCLA have been named to the 2022 Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings published in Education Week.

This year’s rankings recognized 11 professors at the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies as well as a professor from the UCLA College:

Gary Orfield , distinguished research professor of education and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA

Tyrone Howard , Pritzker Family Endowed Chair in Education to Strengthen Families

Jeannie Oakes , Presidental professor emerita in educational equity

Megan Franke , professor of education

Eva Baker , distinguished research professor of psychological studies in education and social research methodology

Louis Gomez , professor of education and information studies

Patricia Gándara , research professor of education and co-director of the Civil Rights Project at UCLA

Sylvia Hurtado , professor of education

Mitchell Chang , professor of education and Asian American studies

John Rogers , professor of education and co-founder and director of the Institute for Democracy, Education and Access at UCLA

Eddie Cole , associate professor of higher education and history

Samy Alim, professor of anthropology and African American studies

Published annually since 2010, the rankings highlight the top 200 education scholars whose work not only influences academic research and scholarship, but also engages and impacts the nation’s public conversation about education. The rankings are based on an analysis of nine metrics intended to calculate how much university-based academics contributed to public discussions of education.

“The ground breaking work of our tremendously talented faculty not only shapes education research and practice, but also furthers public scholarship,” said Christina Christie, Wasserman Dean of the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies. “From civil rights to the impact of racism on higher education, their efforts are shining a bright light on critical issues in education and informing public knowledge and discussion. While these rankings acknowledge their own limitations, we are very pleased to have our scholars recognized as leaders in public scholarship.”