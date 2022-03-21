Frederick Zimmerman, professor of health policy and management at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been selected for membership in the National Academy of Social Insurance. He will help the Washington, D.C.-based organization increase public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security.

Zimmerman, co-director of the UCLA Center for Health Advancement, has taught at the university since 2008. He earned his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a health economist, he has led research into how economic structures influence population health.

His recent research has been published in the American Journal of Public Health, JAMA Network Open and other publications, and has been cited in an order issued by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

