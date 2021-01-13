UCLA and UCLA Health have been designated a Total Worker Health Affiliate by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This designation recognizes UCLA’s commitment to advancing workers’ health and well-being. Leading the effort for the designation was the Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center at UCLA, a vision of and supported by Jane and Terry Semel. The initiative aims to make UCLA the healthiest community to work, learn and thrive, inspiring others both locally and beyond.

Wendelin Slusser, associate vice provost of Semel Healthy Campus Initiative; Michael Beck, administrative vice chancellor; and Becky Mancuso-Winding, executive director of UCLA Health, spearheaded this collaboration, while other individuals and departments came together to gather resources for UCLA employees.

“Health and well-being should not be a luxury for the few, but the core of a successful society. It is not just about an individual’s own health, but the health of the entire community,” Slusser said. “However, unless one resides in a supportive environment, achieving optimal health and well-being can be challenging, especially during these unprecedented times of the COVID pandemic. Becoming a Total Worker Health Affiliate will help support our ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of our employees.”

UCLA will be the 51st affiliate, joining a group of well-regarded nonprofits, research centers, universities, cities and government agencies that have a shared commitment to research, policy and practices around employee health and well-being. Some of the resources that were shared with the CDC include:

As a Total Worker Health Affiliate, UCLA will work with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to:

engage in joint research

develop Total Worker Health programs and interventions

collaborate on seminars, meetings, trainings and educational events

create and disseminate publications and other communication products

cross-promote individual and joint activities

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health is a federal research agency focused on the study of worker safety and health, and empowering employers and workers to create safe and healthy workplaces. The institute has more than 1,300 employees from a diverse set of fields, including epidemiology, medicine, nursing, industrial hygiene, safety, psychology, chemistry, statistics, economics and many branches of engineering.

This collaborative effort was supported by Ina Bryant, senior campus counsel, UCLA Office of the Campus Counsel; Maria Carmelita Cuyson, administrative analyst, UCLA Office of the Campus Counsel; Jorge Cherbosque, co-director, UCLA Staff and Faculty Counseling Center; Patrese Kirsch, director of wellness and community engagement, UCLA Health; Lubbe Levin, associate vice chancellor, Campus Human Resources; Nan Levine-Mann, co-director, UCLA Staff and Faculty Counseling Center; Susan Shahoda, website editor, Campus Human Resources; Elisa Terry, associate director of well-being programs, UCLA Recreation; and Meagan Wang, research and communications coordinator, Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center.