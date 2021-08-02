Dr. Enrico Castillo, assistant professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, has been selected by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine as one of 22 New Voices, a cohort of mid-career experts who will work collectively to advance their ideas about issues in the sciences.

Castillo, who is second-generation Filipino American, aims in his work to improve the capacity of public systems to address disparities, particularly in homelessness and incarceration, by combining health services and social medicine research methods. He is currently leading a project on the jail-to-homelessness pipeline experienced by individuals with serious mental illness.

Castillo, who is also a faculty member at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, joins rising stars in their fields and was selected through a competitive review process out of nearly 300 applicants.

With support from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the new cohort will gather over a two-year period with a senior advisory committee to discuss key emerging challenges in science, engineering, and medicine, engage nationally with a wider group of young leaders from diverse groups and attend international events on science policy.

Read the full story on UCLA Health’s website.