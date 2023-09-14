Grants from The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation and an anonymous donor will support a new partnership between UCLA and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem focused on developing school violence prevention strategies that ensure that campuses are safe and welcoming places for children worldwide.

The UCLA-HU Collaboration for Safe Schools is a $1.3 million, two-year pilot program connecting university students, scholars and practitioners globally and across disciplines to share research and insights related to the complex underlying causes of school violence. Through exchange programs and conferences held on each campus, the partnership will bring top U.S. and Israeli scholars together with educators, policymakers, law and criminology experts, and students in social education-related fields.

The program will operate in both California and Israel under the leadership of two internationally recognized experts in school safety: Ron Avi Astor, the Marjorie Crump Professor of Social Welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs with a joint appointment in the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, and Mona Khoury-Kassabri of Hebrew University.

Read the full story about the UCLA-HU partnership at the Luskin School website.