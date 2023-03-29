UCLA Library will convene local and national experts for “Diasporas: Transnational Migrations, Spaces and Identities,” a six-part online and in-person series, from April 4–19. Topics include Los Angeles diasporas, queer migrations and the reworking of traditional practices.

Diasporas are created as people move across the world despite modern border restrictions. In this series, experts, academics, artists and organizers will discuss why people migrate, experiences of migrants and their descendants, creation of communities in new homelands, negotiation of identities and what it means to belong, and preservation and transformation of cultural traditions.

“The world is becoming more transnational, and diasporas embody what it means to exist across or through national boundaries,” said Jade Alburo, librarian and curator for Southeast Asian and Pacific Islands Studies. “By attending these programs, we hope people will learn about the realities, challenges, triumphs, and contributions of diasporic communities around the world.”

The series is hosted by UCLA Library’s International and Area Studies Department. Co-sponsors include the UCLA Center for Southeast Asian Studies, UCLA Center for the Study of International Migration, UCLA International Institute, UCLA LGBTQ Resource Center, and the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

View the full series guide on the UCLA Library website. All events are free; reservations are required.