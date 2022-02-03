The UCLA Health Lung Transplant Program has achieved high scores in a new report released by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, which monitors and ranks centers based on several factors, including how each patient fares in terms of survival, organ availability from donors, and time to transplant.

The programs were evaluated on several metrics. UCLA was the only center in Los Angeles to receive top-tier recognition in patient survival after receiving a transplant.

“The fact that even with our complicated patient population, we still managed this high ranking is a testament to the team’s expertise,” said Dr. David Sayah, medical director of the UCLA program.