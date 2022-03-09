Two social welfare professors from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs have been named Fulbright awardees by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

Mark Kaplan received a Fulbright Specialist Award, which will allow him to complete a project at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid in Spain in the social sciences department. Kaplan, now a four-time Fulbright awardee, said the main focus of his project is to help develop strategies to maximize the impact of the university ’s research.

Ian Holloway received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award, which enables American scholars, artists, faculty and professionals to lecture and conduct research abroad for up to a year. Holloway will spend four months as a visiting scholar at Universidad de los Andes and work in partnership with a community-based organization in Bogotá, Colombia, that serves transgender people engaged in human rights organizing.