Mary Osako, UCLA’s inaugural leader of communications and marketing efforts as a vice chancellor, was named a finalist for nonprofit executive of the year at the 2023 Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards, hosted by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing. The awards recognize accomplished women leaders from organizations throughout Los Angeles County who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments.

Serving as vice chancellor since September 2019, Osako oversees communications, media relations, brand marketing and strategic insights and helps maintain and enhance UCLA’s reputation as U.S News & World Report’s No. 1–ranked public university.

A Los Angeles native and UCLA alumna, Osako has experience leading complex communications efforts at some of the most innovative Fortune 500 companies in the world, including Yahoo!, Amazon and Activision Blizzard. She is well-versed in all facets of communications, reputation management and brand marketing, encompassing media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, executive communications, events and social and digital marketing.

Osako serves on the boards of directors of the Geffen Playhouse and Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a specialization in Asian American studies from UCLA in 1996. In 2021, she was named to PRWeek’s Hall of Femme and was the Los Angeles Business Journal’s finalist for executive of the year in 2023.