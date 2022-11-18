The UCLA School of Nursing has received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, the only nursing school in California to receive this year’s honor.

As a winner of the annual Health Professions HEED award, which recognizes U.S. health colleges and universities for their commitment to diversity and inclusion, UCLA Nursing will be featured in the December 2022 issue of Insight into Diversity magazine. Insight is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

The magazine selected the UCLA School of Nursing for its focus on diversity in recruiting students, faculty and staff, as well as program opportunities for underrepresented populations.

“UCLA Nursing has taken tremendous steps to make inclusion and equity a holistic part of all that we do,” said Lin Zhan, dean and professor in the UCLA School of Nursing. “This recognition is a reminder of just how important this work is and why we will remain steadfast in our efforts.”

