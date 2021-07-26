Dr. Beth Karlan, director of cancer population genetics at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, is being honored with the lifetime achievement award from the International Gynecologic Cancer Society, or ICGS, for her contributions to gynecologic cancer research and clinical practice.

The award is bestowed annually to individuals who have performed an outstanding service and accomplishment spanning their career in gynecologic oncology and have contributed significantly to improving women’s quality of life.

Karlan, who is also a professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is being recognized for advancing the understanding of hereditary cancers and molecular drivers of ovarian cancer and her commitment in seeking better ways to prevent and eradicate deadly cancers.

“I am humbled by this recognition and especially honored to be receiving this award from the IGCS,” said Karlan, who is also the vice chair of women’s health research in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. “Helping women with gynecologic malignancies to live longer and better lives has not only been my lifelong commitment, but this quest has also greatly enriched my own life.”

Karlan has spent her career treating women with gynecologic cancers and investigating pressing clinical and translational questions related to gynecologic malignancies. Her clinical practice is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge compassionate cancer care to women and their families.

The award will be presented to Karlan at the International Gynecologic Cancer Society’s annual global meeting in Rome on Sept. 1.