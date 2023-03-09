Royce Hall will be filled with the harmonious sounds of UCLA Philharmonia, UCLA Chorale and UCLA Chamber Singers on March 18 as they collaborate to deliver their Winter 2023 performance. On the program is “Harmoniemesse” by Austrian composer Joseph Haydn and Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s legendary “Rite of Spring.”

The performance will be conducted by Neal Stulberg, director of orchestral studies at the UCLA Herbert Alpert School of Music, and will feature the following students: Madeline Reynolds, soprano; Tivoli Treloar, alto; Daniel Babcock, tenor; and Ian Schipper, bass.

The free performance takes place at 8 p.m. on March 18. Seating is first come, first served; registrants will receive priorityup to 15 minutes before the event. This event is part of the 2022-23 Dobrow Series, a set of performances made possible by the David and Irmgard Dobrow Fund.