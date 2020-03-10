Miguel García-Garibay, professor of organic chemistry and dean of the division of physical sciences in the UCLA College, recently gave the Andrew Steitwieser lecture at UC Berkeley.

In a lecture titled “Crystalline Molecular Machines: Gearing Interactions by Mechanic and Dipolar Forces,” García-Garibay illustrated the development of smart materials and molecular machines as a result of considering the relation between internal molecular motion and order in condensed phase matter, their realization using several structural platforms and the tools used to determine rotational dynamics that range from static to the fastest motion that is possible, which is limited by the moment of inertia.

García-Garibay studies the interaction of light and molecules in crystals. Light can have enough energy to break and make bonds in molecules, and his research team has shown that crystals offer an opportunity to control the outcome of these chemical reactions. He has previously been recognized with the UCLA Herbert Newby McCoy Award, the UCLA Dean's Marshal Award for the Division of Physical Sciences and a NSF Career Award.

The annual lecture honors Andrew Streitwieser, professor emeritus at UC Berkeley, a leader in the field of physical organic chemistry. The Andrew Streitwieser Lecture in Physical Organic Chemistry was established in 2012 by his students, friends and colleagues to honor Streitwieser and his creativity, enthusiasm, love of discovery and spirit of collaboration.