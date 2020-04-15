The California High-Speed Rail Authority has awarded a three-year $1.5 million grant to UCLA to create a database of earthquake fault displacements and develop a predictive model to estimate the fault displacements. The project is a multidisciplinary research effort to be undertaken by the Natural Hazards Risk and Resiliency Research Center, a multi-campus research center headquartered at the Garrick Institute for the Risk Sciences at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.

“This project is particularly important because it has broad application to major lifeline infrastructures, such as transportation systems, water and natural gas facilities that are at or near earthquake faults,” said Yousef Bozorgnia, the earthquake fault displacement hazard initiative’s principal investigator and a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA.

The researchers will develop a database of fault displacement to record how much land on either side of a fault has moved relative to one another. The team will also create a probabilistic predictive model of fault displacement.

