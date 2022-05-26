UCLA Energy Services has received a sustainability award from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power for excellence in energy management leadership. The annual city-wide awards recognize commercial customers whose participation in the department’s rebate program results in substantial positive environmental impacts.

UCLA is spearheading energy conservation measures that include a smart-building and smart-labs program, and installing LED lighting, which uses less energy, in many facilities. Members of the UCLA Energy Services team include Robert Striss, assistant director, Eric Rodriguez, energy engineer, and Spencer Middleton and Lyndsey Lovell.

Leadership from UCLA Energy Services and UCLA Facilities Management accepted the award from the city on May 3.