The UCLA Ahmanson Translational Theranostics prostate cancer research group is part of a multi-institutional team that will receive a $10 million Prostate Cancer Foundation grant to develop a new treatment.

Christine Mona, an adjunct assistant professor of molecular and medical pharmacology, and Dr. Caius Radu and Dr. Johannes Czernin, professors in the same department, will lead the UCLA group. Czernin, vice chair of the department, is also chief of the Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division.

The PCF Tactical (Therapy ACceleration To Intercept CAncer Lethality) Award supports UCLA and researchers in Australia, Germany and at UC San Francisco. It aims to improve outcomes for prostate cancer patients by optimizing radiation approaches, discovering new therapeutic targets and understanding resistance to current molecular radiotherapy approaches.

The team is hopeful their discoveries will transform treatment for men with highly aggressive and lethal prostate cancers that currently lack effective diagnostics and therapies. The targets, which are also expressed in other cancers, may have equal or greater impact beyond prostate cancer.

Read the full story about the grant on the UCLA Health website.