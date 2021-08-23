Chenfanfu Jiang, assistant professor of mathematics, and his research team won the best paper award on mechanisms and design at the International Conference on Robots and Automation in Xi’an, China. Co-authors include Minchen Li, assistant adjunct professor of mathematics, and graduate student Xuan Li.

The paper presents a morphing hybrid aerial vehicle that can navigate tight spaces and fly long distances without the mass ususally required for such functionality. According to the awards committee, this work is “an important contribution to the design of hybrid aerial vehicles.”

Jiang is a recipient of a UCLA Edward K. Rice outstanding doctoral student award, a National Science Foundation CISE research initiation initiative award and an NSF CAREER award. His current research includes physics-based modeling and simulation, and scientific computing. He also works on numerical algorithms facilitating advancements in computer graphics and computational physics, as well as inverse problems in structural mechanics, vision and robotics.