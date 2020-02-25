The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has received a gift from the Marty and Leah Sklar family to create the Marty Sklar Entertainment Innovation Fellowship.

The Sklar fellowship, which benefited from additional funding from the UCLA Chancellor's Centennial Scholars Match Initiative, will provide three high-achieving students each year with at least $10,000 each to participate in projects that are paret of the UCLA Center for Research in Engineering, Media and Performance, known as REMAP.

A joint effort of UCLA TFT and UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, REMAP explores the intersections between engineering, the arts and community development, facilitating collaborative projects that integrate technology with artistic creativity.projects. Past projects have included developing augmented reality approaches for immersive storytelling, collaborating with California State Parks on the future of interpretive design and creating innovative cyberlearning environments for elementary school students at UCLA Lab School.

“This fellowship is an exciting and appropriate way to honor Marty Sklar, a pioneer in demonstrating how artistic creativity can drive engineering innovation,” said Jeff Burke, associate dean for technology and innovation, and REMAP’s founding executive director. “REMAP student recipients will integrate artistic and engineering advances in their work, making the most of UCLA’s premier position as a top research institution in the entertainment capital of the world.”

The late Marty Sklar, who earned his bachelor's degree at UCLA and received the 2007 Professional Achievement Award from UCLA Alumni Association, built a prolific career leading Walt Disney Imagineering and developing Disney theme parks and attractions.

In Fall 2020, the UCLA Department of Theater and REMAP will launch a new interdisciplinary graduate certificate in Emerging Technologies for Performance, building further opportunities at UCLA TFT for students to explore the type of innovation supported by the Sklar fellowship.