UCLA Trademarks and Licensing, an enterprise of Associated Students UCLA, has received the 2021 Synergy Award from the International Collegiate Licensing Association.

During the past year, the trademarks and licensing team has expanded UCLA’s worldwide trademark and service mark portfolio. The team also launched some new, special programs across the United States and introduced the UCLA lifestyle to several global retailers through specially designed collections.

One of the team’s initiatives was sustainability in supply chains for UCLA licensed products. In February 2020, UCLA created EcoVadis, a scorecard tool that evaluates a licensee’s environmental and labor sustainability efforts. Although EcoVadis rolled out as a voluntary opt-in for licensees, more than one-third of the licensee base took part in an assessment. There’s now a detailed and specific road map for improvement.

The Synergy Award is given annually to an exceptional team on campus or from a conference that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to collegiate licensing over the course of the past year and directly contributed to the betterment of the industry and their institution or organization.