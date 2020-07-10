UCLA Transportation is discontinuing the UCLA Vanpool program on July 31 in light of the challenges presented by COVID-19. Vanpool participants will have the option to lease directly from other vanpool vendors to set up or maintain commuting groups.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to require physical distancing, as well as working and learning from home, transportation has seen ridership and parking revenues drop. For infection control purposes, vanpools can no longer carry a full van of people safely, making it financially unsustainable to continue operating.

“For those reasons, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue the UCLA Vanpool Program,” UCLA Transportation announced on its website and in an email sent to riders. “In its place, Enterprise and other vanpool vendors will offer program participants the choice to lease vans directly.”

UCLA Transportation has begun coordinating with drivers to retrieve vanpool vehicles and related items, and encourages all riders to contact their drivers to collect any belongings still in their van. Riders can also email fleetshop@ts.ucla.edu to set up a time to collect items. All vehicles should be returned to campus no later than Aug. 31.