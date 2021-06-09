The UCLA Luskin Conference Center and the UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge have earned 2021 Traveler’s Choice Awards from the online travel company Tripadvisor. The awards, which were announced in May, are given to the top 10% of hotels in the world, as determined by guest reviews. These two UCLA properties each earned Traveler’s Choice Awards in 2020 as well.

“This honor affirms that we are a top destination,” said Dylan Matteson, general manager of the Lake Arrowhead Lodge, a newly rebranded conference center and family resort located 90 miles east of UCLA in the San Bernardino Mountains. The four-season property, which is also ranked the No. 1 hotel in Lake Arrowhead by Tripadvisor travelers, has received a month-over-month increase in reservations in 2021. It is preparing for the return of its Bruin Woods family camp for UCLA alumni, which was held virtually with a series of online programs and activities in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The UCLA Luskin Conference Center is also celebrating back-to-back Traveler’s Choice Awards.

“This award is very important as it gives us tremendously strong recognition within our marketplace,” said Tony Perrone, manager of the Luskin Conference Center. “During the pandemic, guest safety was our number one — and is the number one concern — for our guests and for our team. We want our visitors to feel safe and taken care of. This award shows that this goal was achieved.”

In addition to the Traveler’s Choice Award for this year, the Luskin Conference Center is ranked No. 7 among more than 400 Los Angeles hotels based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Like the Lake Arrowhead Lodge, the Luskin Conference Center and its 254-room hotel are now open to all guests and events, regardless of UCLA or University of California affiliation.