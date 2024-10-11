Dr. Utibe Essien, assistant professor of medicine in residence at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been named one of 10 emerging leaders in health and medicine by the National Academy of Medicine, or NAM.

In his research, Essien examines racial and ethnic disparities in the use of novel medications and technology, particularly in treating cardiovascular diseases, or ‘pharmacoequity’ — a term he coined in 2021. He is also an investigator with the Center for the Study of Healthcare Innovation, Implementation and Policy at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be elected as one of the emerging leaders in health and medicine by the NAM, joining two of my fellow UCLA colleagues as recent awardees,” said Essien, assistant vice chair of equity, diversity and inclusion at the UCLA Department of Medicine. “I hope that through the NAM, I can learn from and work with research, policy and practice leaders across the country to bring our nation closer to health equity.”

The Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine program serves as a platform under which early- to mid-career professionals engage in a variety of activities in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine during their terms. It enables scholars to engage in and learn from activities shaping the future of health and medicine.