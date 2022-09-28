The urology clinic at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been renamed the Carol J. Bennett Urology Clinic, after a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Dr. Carol Bennett in 1987 was the first Black woman to be board-certified by the American Board of Urology.

In 1996, she became the first female faculty member to join the department of urology at UCLA and was named chief of urology at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. Bennett in 2019 was appointed the Henry E. Singleton Professor of Urology to recognize her contributions to neurourology, clinical education and longtime service to veterans.

She helped get the urology clinic at the medical center expanded. Bennett has boosted specialist care to include urologists trained in not only oncology, endoscopy and andrology but also in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, and in genitourinary reconstructive surgery.