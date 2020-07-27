Andrew Verstein, professor at UCLA School of Law, has been elected to the American Law Institute, among the most prestigious positions for legal academics and professionals.

The institute is the “leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize, and otherwise improve the law.” Its wide array of projects and publications include restatements of the law and other heavily researched compendia “that are enormously influential in the courts and legislatures, as well as in legal scholarship and education.”

Verstein will join teams that are working on three projects: the principles of the law of compliance, risk management, and enforcement; the restatement of the law of corporate governance; and a joint project on the Uniform Commercial Code with the Uniform Law Commission.

An expert in contract law, corporate law, and securities regulation and litigation, Verstein joined UCLA Law in 2020. His innovative business law scholarship touches on emerging issues involving fintech, market benchmarks and passive investment, market abuses including insider trading, the legal function of motive, and the legal theory of the firm.

He is the 18th institute member currently serving on the UCLA Law faculty.