Wei Wang, Leonard Kleinrock Professor of Computer Science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been elected as a 2020 fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery, the world’s largest scientific and educational society for computing professionals.

The Association for Computing Machinery’s fellows program recognizes the top 1% of the association’s members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to the association and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.

One of the 95 new fellows, Wang was selected for her “contributions to the foundation and practice of data mining.” Her research interests include big data analytics, database systems, natural language processing, bioinformatics, computational biology and computational medicine.

Wang is the director of the Scalable Analytics Institute at UCLA Engineering and has a joint appointment in the department of computational medicine, an affiliated department with UCLA Engineering and the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. She is a member of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Institute for Quantitative and Computational Biology and the Bioinformatics Interdepartmental Graduate Program.