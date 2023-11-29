Wesley Yin, economics professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, has been appointed chief economist at the White House Office of Management and Budget, or OMB.

Yin heads OMB’s Office of Economic Policy, where he will help formulate President Joe Biden’s budget and work on a wide range of issues, including national tax policy, health care and social insurance, climate policy, labor and student loans. OMB helps the president meet administration policy, budget and management objectives across the federal government.

During his government service, Yin will be on leave from UCLA during the 2023-24 academic year. He previously served on the White House Council of Economic Advisors and as the U.S. Treasury Department’s deputy assistant secretary of economic policy during the Obama administration.

“There’s the saying, ‘Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget — and I’ll tell you what you value,’” said Yin, whose research focuses on economic inequality, health care and household finance. “This saying resonates with me, and now more than ever at OMB.”