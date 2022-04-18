Xi Zhu has been appointed the Paul Torrens Professor of Healthcare Management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Zhu, an associate professor in the department of health policy and management, helps identify strategies to improve the performance of health care organizations.

The chair is funded by donations from alumni whose careers were influenced by Torrens, a professor emeritus and member of the school’s faculty since 1972. The endowment provides support to early career faculty members at the Fielding School. It was established with a $1 million gift from Tom and Edna Gordon and the Don S. Levin Trust. Twenty donors have made additional contributions.

“Dr. Paul Torrens is a giant in the field of health care management as well as a beloved colleague and mentor to countless leaders who have driven health care improvements in California and beyond, ” said Ron Brookmeyer, dean of the Fielding School and distinguished professor of biostatistics.

Zhu, who also mentors students, holds a master’s in business administration from East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai. He earned a doctorate in sociology fron the University of Minnesota. In 2019, the National Academy of Medicine named Zhu an emerging leader.

