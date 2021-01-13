Yahya Rahmat-Samii, distinguished professor and Northrop Grumman Professor of Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetics, won the 2020 Spacecraft Structures Best Paper Award from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. The institute recognized Rahmat-Samii and his co-authors from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for their paper “Integration, Test, and On-Orbit Operation of a Ka-band Parabolic Deployable Antenna (KaPDA) for CubeSats.”

Rahmat-Samii and his JPL colleagues were able to enhance CubeSat communication capabilities using their research on the Ka-band parabolic deployable antenna, a new technology that was the subject of their award-winning paper. The antenna design was a key technology for the RainCube mission, which was launched in May 2018.

Rahmat-Samii’s research at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering focuses on electromagnetics, satellite and personal communication antennas, biotelemetry and radio-frequency identification applications, and antennas for remote sensing and radio astronomy applications. He is the director of the Antenna Research, Analysis and Measurement Laboratory at UCLA.