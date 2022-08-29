Yeonsu Song, an assistant professor in the UCLA School of Nursing, has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health for her Alzheimer’s-related sleep study.

Worth more than $3.75 million over five years, the grant is part of a randomized controlled trial to test the effectiveness of a sleep intervention program for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. The program includes inflammatory biomarkers to help evaluate intervention benefits that can be further explored in future research. The multisite study is being conducted at UCLA, the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and UC San Diego.

Song’s research focuses on sleep in older adults, particularly those with cognitive impairment, and family caregiving. She hopes to expand her sleep education program by training nurses, nurse practitioners and other non-sleep specialists in health care to help manage sleep problems.